NBA 2K19 tips and tricks

It’s that time of year again, so grab your best baller gear and your favourite pair of Air Jordans and head out onto Visual Concepts’ virtual courts. This year’s instalment of the most popular basketball sim on the planet has plenty of new features - some are completely new while others are subtle changes to the things you know and love.

Thing is, NBA 2K has always been a little tougher to master than EA’s NBA Live series, so to ensure you’re picking and rolling like a pro, we’ve gathered ten of our best tips and tricks into one handy playbook.