How to claim Bitcoin Cash (BCC) using the Electron Cash wallet

On August 1 2017, around 20% of Bitcoin Miners made the decision to "fork" the Bitcoin (BTC) Blockchain to create a new cryptocurrency named "Bitcoin Cash" (BCC).

This isn't the first time that members of the community have created a new cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin Blockchain and it remains to be seen whether BCC will be a big hit or fall by the wayside. You can read a little about Bitcoin Cash and the advantages its supporters feel it offers over regular Bitcoins on the Bitcoin Cash website.

For now, it's enough to know that if you possessed any Bitcoins at the time the Blockchain forked, you're entitled to claim an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash. As the value of the Bitcoin is determined by supply and demand you can't be sure that Bitcoin Cash will have the same USD/EUR/GBP exchange rate but you have nothing to lose by claiming your BCC.

In this guide we will explore firstly how to move your existing Bitcoins to a safe place using the excellent, lightweight 'Electrum' wallet software. You will then learn how to install the 'Electron Cash' wallet. This software is based on Electrum but designed for users who want to hold and spend BCC specifically.