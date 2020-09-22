How to change your Fortnite password or reset it

Losing access to your Fortnite account could mean losing years of progress in the game. As Epic Games accounts are typically linked to a credit card, you might also end up losing actual money.

While the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite is free to play, players often buy cosmetic items in the Fortnite Item Shop. This makes Fortnite accounts juicy targets for hackers, some of whom will sell the compromised Fortnite accounts, which may have had hundreds or thousands of dollars spent on them by the original owner.

If you re-use your Epic Games password on other websites and one of those websites has a security leak, hackers can use this information to steal your Fortnite account. Minimize the risk of this happening by never using the same password on multiple websites, choosing a strong password that’s hard to guess, and being wary of potential scams online. Never give out your Epic Games password to anyone and if you find it difficult to keep track of hundreds of unique passwords, use a password manager such as Dashlane or LastPass .

It’s a good idea to periodically update the password that you use for Fortnite. There is no distinction between an Epic Games password and a Fortnite password. So, to update your Fortnite password, you simply need to change your Epic Games password. We outline the steps below. In case you’ve forgotten your password altogether, we also show you how to reset it.

How to change your Fortnite password

Click on your user profile name at the bottom left of the Epic Games Launcher (Image credit: Epic Games)

Choose Manage Account to be taken to the Epic Games website (Image credit: Epic Games)

Select Passwords & Security from the menu (Image credit: Epic Games)

Enter your current Epic password and choose a new one (Image credit: Epic Games)

You can change your Epic Games password at epicgames.com. Alternatively, you can log in through the Epic Games Launcher to start the process, as we have done in this example.

In the Epic Games Launcher, click on your username at the bottom right. Choose Manage Account from the menu that pops up. This will open the relevant Epic Games account page in your web browser.

Select Passwords & Security from the menu on the left. You’ll be brought to a page that asks you to enter your old password and type your new password twice. After you’ve done this, click Save Changes. The Epic Games password you use for Fortnite has now been updated.

How to reset your Fortnite password

Click on Forgot Your Password to begin resetting your Fortnite password (Image credit: Epic Games)

If you’ve forgotten your Epic Games password altogether, you won’t be able to log into the Epic Games Launcher to start Fortnite. On the login page, instead of entering your email address and password, click Forgot Your Password. Epic Games will send you an email with a link to reset your password. Click on this link, and enter a new password for your Epic Games account. You’ll now be able to log into the Epic Games Launcher and fire up Fortnite.