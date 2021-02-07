Best US job sites of 2021

Best US job sites 1. Indeed 2. LinkedIn 3. Monster 4. Glassdoor 5. LinkUp Read on for our detailed analysis of each platform

When looking for a job in the land of the free, you should be equipped with the right kind of tools. Because the United States is one of the most popular countries across the globe, it is natural for the competition to be quite rigid. Someone who goes into the battle without ample preparation is bound to fail.

One of the essentials when looking for a job in the United States of America is to know which sites are the best platforms to look for jobs in 2021. It is easy to find numerous job sites online, and it is easy to get lost in the myriad of options available for you.

Below are the top online job sites in the US for 2021:

1. Indeed Helping people get jobs since 2004 Reasons to buy + Easy to apply + Impressive update frequency + Free to use + No account needed to apply for jobs Reasons to avoid - Too simple - Offers no other information aside from job listings

Indeed is a simple, no-frills job site that was founded with the plain mission of helping people find jobs. It started in 2004 and has grown to be the biggest job website worldwide. It currently has around 250 million users and 10 new job listings every second. We understand that biggest is not always best, but it is in the case of online job sites. Indeed’s size makes way for more industries, and no other sites have been able to match its update frequency. You get access to numerous fresh job openings in a day, increasing your chances of finding your dream job.

You do not have to pay or create an account on Indeed in order to apply for a job. However, in creating an account, which is also for free, you may save your resume for quicker and easier job applications. It also lets you set up an alert that notifies you if a new posting of your preferred job is up on the site. Employers and recruiters also have the ability to message you directly on Indeed, and its interface is totally easy to use. The site offers jobs from different industries and levels.

Another really great feature of Indeed is its salary comparison tool. It allows job seekers, especially those who are new in the area, to have some idea of the average salary package offered for a certain position. This eliminates unnecessary time to spend researching about salaries and similar aspects of the job. You also do not end up looking so ignorant during interviews when it is time to discuss the compensation part.

Indeed’s Company Reviews Section is also very useful as it involves comments from real employees of the company. These authentic opinions give you a look into how the company works from the perspective of someone very similar to you. This is quite a common issue with job seekers. They target a job in a specific company without taking the time to learn about the culture and standards in the company. The result is they end up unhappy and disgruntled with how things are done in the said company. With Indeed’s Company Reviews Section, you get a good idea about the company and decide early on if it is something you want to be part of.

2. LinkedIn Social networking tool, online resume platform and jobs database in one Reasons to buy + Free for anyone to use + Highly interactive + Social networking tool Reasons to avoid - Some tools are only available for premium accounts

Designed to be a social networking platform focused on professional connections, LinkedIn was founded in 2003. In addition to being a database of professional profiles, a designated page on LinkedIn is assigned for job listings. In addition to that, members can post on their profiles about vacancies and opportunities within their organizations. They can also share about vacancies posted by their contacts, so the job posting is not stopped on its track. It gets maximum exposure as LinkedIn members share with each other. It fosters a sense of social responsibility across professionals on the site.

Most people have an account on LinkedIn as more than 722 million users are currently registered on the site. It has become a very rich source of professional resources from jobs to contacts and even to actual recruiters. A unique characteristic of LinkedIn that you cannot find in other job sites is the ability to initiate contact with employers and recruiters alike along with any other people on the site who might be interesting for you on a professional level. You would have to send them a contact request, and once they approve it, you can communicate with them through LinkedIn messaging. Whether this is to discuss an actual job opening or simply to socialize or collaborate on professional projects, this feature has become a very valuable tool for LinkedIn members.

Whenever you apply for a job posted on LinkedIn, your profile is converted to a digital resume, which is forwarded to the employer or recruiter who has posted the job you are applying for. This is why it is very important to make sure that your profile has all the correct details. It is not a simple social media account profile, but it serves as your professional document, too.

Creating an account and setting up your profile on LinkedIn is absolutely free. Searching for jobs and connecting with prospective employers do not cost anything as well. The premium membership option on the site gives you information about who has viewed your LinkedIn profile and allows you to message people you are not connected with.

3. Monster A pioneer in digital recruitment Reasons to buy + Highly functional + Can block resumes from certain companies + Useful resource center Reasons to avoid - Redundant and spam job listings - Less filter options and opportunities

One of the trusted and pioneering names in digital recruitment is Monster. It started in 1994 with the goal of bringing organizations and talents together. It has grown so much since and now boasts that 29 new resumes are added and 7,900 job queries are made per minute daily. It offers all job types from manual work to corporate positions. You can search via different experience levels, whether as a fresh graduate or with years of experience. There are also varied working styles such as part-time, full-time, and freelance. An account is required to apply for jobs, but it is easy, fast, and free for anyone to create an account.

The free account allows you to save job posts as well as job searches. It also lets you set up an email alert in case your preferred job is available as well as recommended jobs based on your chosen field, industry or position. You can search for jobs in terms of company name, date of posting, job title, and location. This really saves you a lot of trouble having to go through unwanted posts. However, there is no way to search for jobs based on years of experience and salary details. This is considered as a limitation of the site for many job seekers whose main reason behind their job search is to get a higher salary than what they are getting.

Monster also gives you the option to get a premium account. This gives access to tools for researching and comparing salaries for the available positions in its database. It also gives you the option to do a makeover of your resume and LinkedIn profiles as well as create cover letters for a separate price.

4. Glassdoor Find a job that fits your life Reasons to buy + Free for job seekers + Huge database of employers + Company reviews Reasons to avoid - Job applications are done on the employer's site

Founded in 2008, the biggest focus of Glassdoor is to create and present salary transparency among job seekers. It allows for reviews of the company made by real people who are working or have worked at some point in time in the said company. Its current database of employers amounts to at least a million, and there are 70 million reviews about the companies as well as nine million job posts on the site.

With Glassdoor, you have the ability to do things simultaneously. You can check for the available jobs and, at the same time, go through the listed information about the company. These details are quite extensive, ranging from the company’s leaders, culture, and even data about the salary and benefits offered. You pretty much have all the basic information about the company on your hands prior to even applying for the job.

You need to create your profile and upload your resume in order to use Glassdoor for job search. There is then the additional option to create email alerts, so you get notifications when a job you might be interested in gets posted. The list of active jobs in the site can be browsed through its search bar, and every job listed comes with information about the job itself, how you can apply for it along with a summary about the company, the ratings and reviews from anonymous users, the company’s CEO and the salary and benefits.

The employer’s profile on Glassdoor offers more details and reviews, so you have a good idea what you are in for before even getting interviewed for the job. Every job posted on Glassdoor is linked to a page outside of the Glassdoor site, which is usually the Careers Page of the employer’s website. You can then submit your application there. Most of the time, you will be able to track the status of your application from there, too.

5. LinkUp Find the latest jobs even faster Reasons to buy + Free to use + Constantly updated job listings Reasons to avoid - Less popular than other job sites

Launched in 2009, LinkUp runs on the technology that finds the latest jobs posted online. This creates a database with newer listings, so you do not waste your time going through expired and non-vacant listings that other sites do not take the time to take down. This can be quite a hassle as it does take time to review the job specifications and to arrange your application accordingly, only to find out that the posting is inactive already. With LinkUp, you have the advantage of fresh opportunities right off the bat.

The site encompasses numerous fields ranging from education to finance, healthcare to law, sales and marketing as well as tech jobs. You do not have to sign up to use the site. However, there are additional features such as saving job listings, creating alert mails and saving job searches are possible only if you have an account. Since it does not cost anything to sign up, there is no reason not to do so.

6. Craigslist Local jobs off the beaten path Reasons to buy + Mostly local opportunities + Unique job postings Reasons to avoid - Unreliable posts - Less regulated

You should not forget about dear old Craigslist. While it is a more common go-to place for buying and selling furniture, cars and other stuff, it also has a section for job postings. It is less extensive than other sites, but it is still worth a look especially if you are looking for a working arrangement that is not very ordinary such as a freelance or part-time position. Craigslist is also more local than other sites. This gives you listings that are closer to home, which are naturally more convenient places to work at.

The biggest issue with Craigslist is how notorious it is for being unreliable. This is largely due to its limited, if not absolutely zero, regulation. Employers are not always keen to take down their job postings even after the position has already been filled. More so, scammers are rampant on the site, again due to it not being regulated.

7. Snagajob Taking the work out of finding work Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Urgently hiring filter option Reasons to avoid - Limited to hourly jobs

Snagajob was founded in 2000 and currently has more than 100 million job seekers and 700,000 employers registered in its database. It posts jobs from different industries but focuses on those with hourly rates only. These include food delivery, customer service, retail sales and security, to name a few. If you are someone who is looking for a job in these industries, you certainly can benefit from Snagajob.

You can search for local and remote jobs and can even access the opportunities that require immediate placement using its Urgently Hiring filter option. To use the site, you need to create an account and build your profile like a digital resume. Snagajob is absolutely free for all job seekers. This means that you do not have to spend a penny to get your profile online on Snagajob and apply for a job on the site.

8. Scouted High tech hiring with a human touch Reasons to buy + Unique approach to recruitment + Best for fresh graduates Reasons to avoid - Less popular than other job sites

Scouted approaches the job search like a matchmaker more than the usual job site. Founded in 2014, it promotes a holistic approach into evaluating an individual’s application. Instead of simply focusing on the resume, it takes an applicant’s personal characteristics into account. It does not eliminate the value of experience and skills but highlights the value of the potentials an individual brings. This makes Scouted the perfect job website for fresh graduates.

Users need to upload a copy of their resume to create a Scouted profile. This can include links to their portfolios or websites. Once you have a Scouted account, you will be asked to answer the virtual interview questions, which is not really a requirement, but Scouted boasts a success rate of 58% for those who have answered the interview.

With the profile already complete, you can go ahead and start searching by clicking on the Find Jobs tab. When you click on the Apply button, Scouted gathers up the data in your profile and the answers you have provided during the interview, and it sends all these to the company you have applied for.

9. Ladders A job site for high paying positions Reasons to buy + Best for high-paying jobs + Best for managerial roles Reasons to avoid - Not completely available for free

Created in 2003, The Ladders is all about the high-paying opportunities with job listings that include positions paying a minimum of $100,000 annually. It is used by major players in the different industries such as Cigna and Morgan Stanley. When you sign up for an account, you will be instructed to provide the job titles that you wish to apply for. It will then give you access to the job listings that match the titles that you have provided. There are some listings on the site that you can apply for without paying anything. Others, however, can be accessed only with a paid subscription

A monthly subscription costs $29.99 while an annual one will cost you $12.99 every month. It will give you full access to all job listings, job matches sent to your email, top placement on the recruiting party’s candidates list as well as some details about your competition. Unlike its competitors, The Ladders comes with a cost. This is quite expected considering the fact that the site is focused on jobs that pay more.

A final word

These are just some of the most popular and highly-used job websites in the US. Most of them are free and do not require anything from job seekers. Subscription for additional features is usually available for a price, which can range from as little as $9 to as much as $50 depending on the site and the add-ons provided. However, you must bear in mind that subscribing to them does not ensure that you would get the job. It does not affect how your application is viewed by the recruiter, who will look at what you have to offer based on the skills and experience highlighted in your resume.

Using job websites is still a very useful thing to do when searching for employment. Job opportunities are mostly available in company websites and can also reach you through family and friends or via social media. However, there is nothing to lose in using as many channels as you possibly can.

A job website serves as a database for available jobs as well as a search engine. Some job sites offer additional services such as career coaching, cover letter writing and the likes. Anyone from any work background and education level can benefit from the use of a job website.

It helps to research first about the different online job sites for US jobs before diving into the job search. This takes time and effort, so we took the initiative to do it for you. We have compiled the top sites, assessed the advantages and disadvantages each one comes with, and present them here to you.