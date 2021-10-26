Best free job boards of 2021

The job market can be daunting if you’re on the hunt for a new position, but people tend to forget that it’s just as intimidating from the other side of the fence. If you’re trying to find the best staff, it can be impossible to know where to start with so many available recruitment options.

The Best Free Job Boards Click the links below to go to the provider’s website: 1. LinkedIn 2. Indeed 3. Upwork 4. Scouted 5. AngelList 6. Ladders 7. FlexJobs 8. SimplyHired 9. Handshake 10. Facebook

There are hundreds of job sites where you can list vacancies, but you’ve got to consider the size and type of audience on each site alongside the features provided by different boards – alongside the potential costs.

Not all is lost if you don’t have any cash to spend or if you don’t know where to start, though. There are plenty of top-quality sites where you can post jobs for free, and we’ve rounded up the best options here. And, if you want to browse job listings, head here for the best US job sites of 2021.

1. LinkedIn The biggest professional network is a vital tool for recruitment

LinkedIn is the world’s biggest professional social network. Its huge user base and enormous range of features mean that anyone serious about recruitment should post vacancies here.

It’s free to post a job on LinkedIn, and it’s easy: head to the site’s recruitment page, enter your job description and skills needed, and then specify how you’d like to receive applications and if you’d like applicants to answer any screening questions.

You can pay to promote positions. If you use LinkedIn Recruiter or Recruiter Lite, you can use better search and skills assessments filters, improved alerts, and Applicant Tracking System (ATS) integration options.

Those features are helpful, but they’re not essential, and you can post jobs for free on LinkedIn within minutes. If you need high-quality staff and don’t want to spend cash, then it’s crucial.

Indeed is one of the world’s biggest recruitment platforms, with more than 250 million users, so it’s a perfect option if you need to find staff. It’s free to create a standard job listing, and it’s a straightforward process: create an employer account, and you’re ready to go.

Once you’ve supplied basic information, you can specify the salary, benefits, type of contract, and schedule. You can choose how you’d like to receive applications and use the Employer Assist feature to discard applications if you’ve not shown interest within a specific timeframe. Add the job description and skills assessments, and you’re ready to go.

Posting a job on Indeed is free, easy, and means you’ll reach a massive audience, so it should form a crucial part of your staff-hunting arsenal. As ever, though, you can pay to sponsor listings, and extra payments unlock more features too.

3. Upwork An ideal choice if you want to find freelancers

Upwork is perfect if you want to find freelance talent. You’re able to find freelancers in every industry here, and the site verifies freelancers for legitimacy.

It’s free to post a job on Upwork, and it’s a painless process – add the job description, the skills needed, and the rates of pay alongside some snappy, eye-catching copy, and you’re set. Once the advert is live, Upwork suggests likely talent, or you can wait for freelancers to send proposals.

While it is free to post a job on Upwork, the site charges service fees, so you’ll have to bear that in mind when you post. Also remember that you can pay for Upwork Plus to get on-demand access to talent, added reporting, and better collaboration tools.

This innovative site gives equal weight to people’s personalities, not just their resumes, so it’s an excellent choice if you don’t want to just look at CVs during your search for candidates.

Candidates on Scouted must answer in-depth questions to build their profile, and AI analysis matches people with positions. If you’re a recruiter, it’s free to list a job, and Scouted’s algorithms will promote your listing to candidates. You can receive applicants on Scouted’s website or using your own ATS, and you can review applicants’ video and text answers.

It’s free to post on Scouted, but Scouted does charge a percentage of the role’s salary if you hire a candidate. And if you’ve got a budget, Scouted’s paid options offer loads of additional features.

This is the site to use if you want to find employees for startups. It’s free to post a job on AngelList using the firm’s Starter package. The site’s startup focus means you can list salary and equity options alongside your company’s investment details on your job advert alongside more conventional information.

A free job listing on AngelList grants you ATS integration, the ability to build your company profile, options for embedding jobs on your site and processing inbound applicants, and you can see assessment data and use collaborative tools. This is also one of the rare job boards that allows an unlimited number of free job postings.

The free tier gives you limited access to candidates, though. If you upgrade to the Pro or Team options, you get unlimited access to the site alongside more data, extra filtering, curated candidates, and enhanced profiles.

Ladders might be a site for high-paying jobs and executive roles, but recruiters can still post jobs for free. Once you’ve created an account and been verified, you can post a job quickly by filling in all of the usual information, like salary and benefits options and the location, job type, and job description.

A free recruiter account on Ladders allows you to post ten jobs per month, view ten resumes per month and get ten emails per month through the site, and you can save searches. For small companies who have basic requirements, that’s fine.

You’ll get more out of Ladders if you pay, though – different tiered accounts have access to dedicated managers, unlimited postings, advanced filtering, and more candidate data.

FlexJobs is designed for freelance and remote workers, and you can post a job for free on this popular and growing site – although it does have a couple of caveats.

You can submit up to five free job listings to FlexJobs for free, but the site will screen each application, so there’s no guarantee it’ll end up listed.

FlexJobs only considers jobs with remote or freelance elements, and the site will only consider employers with a good reputation. You must supply a base rate of pay or a salary for your job to be accepted. You also need to provide a direct link to the job elsewhere on the web.

If you want to guarantee your posting on FlexJobs, you’ll have to pay for full site access, which means you can use unlimited postings, customized profile pages, dedicated dashboards, and improved data reporting.

8. SimplyHired A huge aggregator that can get your job seen by a huge audience

SimplyHired aggregates listings from thousands of other sites, so it has a huge database of users in every industry. If you’re an employer, that means access to a gigantic pool of job-seekers.

It’s free to post on SimplyHired, and your job can potentially appear on more than one hundred other job boards that share SimplyHired’s network. The site uses a slick dashboard for post management, and the advert process has loads of toggles so you can quickly add screening questions. You can also use SimplyHired’s workflow template to see how candidates are moving through the hiring process.

While it is free to post here, SimplyHired’s business model means that you must pay for each candidate that you choose to contact. Prices vary based on the job, the experience level, and the number of applicants. It’s a well-designed site with an extensive database, though, so it’s well worth considering.

9. Handshake The best site if you want to hire graduates

Handshake is a graduate job site, so it’s the perfect site to use if you’d like to find fresh blood for your business.

Create an employer account and fill in all the relevant information, and you’ll soon be ready to post free job listings. You can post your job to more than 1000 educational institutions that are affiliated with Handshake, and you can specify that people with particular majors should apply.

Handshake’s Core product is great, but its Premium tier delivers better management, integration with ATS packages, analytics and insight tools, and the ability to engage talent proactively.

10. Facebook The world's biggest social network is a good choice for finding applicants

Facebook might not be the first site you think of when you need staff, but it’s the world’s biggest social network, so it’s a surprisingly viable choice.

Once you’ve created a Facebook page for your company, you can list a new job by entering the job description, the location, salary details, and more pertinent details. You can add screening questions and specify if applicants need to send a resume, and you can post the vacancy on the site’s main jobs page or on your business page too.

A free job posting on Facebook is a good option for finding staff thanks to its vast user numbers, and you can pay to promote your listing to relevant candidates. Bear in mind, though, that Facebook’s huge scope and limited detail mean it’s not necessarily the best option if you want to attract specialist talent or people to fill a high-paying position.

Sites with free trials

Many of the biggest job websites don’t allow employers to post jobs for free Happily, though, many of these sites offer free trials of their paid products, so you can quickly find out if a job board will be suitable.

ZipRecruiter is a huge site with broad profile options. Employers can use the Standard plan for access to more than one hundred job boards or the Premium option that gives you the ability to post premium job listings with better visibility.

Workable has a generous fifteen-day free trial. It’s a slick site, with AI-powered candidate sourcing and plenty of software integration, and you can pay for tiers that have branded careers pages, anonymized screening, hiring plans, and automated actions.