Best CCaaS in 2020: find the best Contact Center as a Service

At the turn of the century, contact centers were run using on-premises hardware and software. While it all did the job it needed to, it meant that contact centers were limited to big companies with deep pockets, in order to pay not just for the infrastructure, but also the techs to maintain it.

These days, advances in internet technology mean that many services can be hosted or built natively in the cloud, allowing CCaaS providers to maintain and develop the software as a service. Not only does this mean lower overall costs, but also a lower bar for entry to the point where even the smallest business can now use a contact center to service their clients and customers.

While there remain some big name brands in contact center services, we’re going to focus on featuring only those that specialize in providing CCaaS built natively in the cloud. This means the services have strong uptime records, quicker deployment cycles, and are easier to integrate with third-party software that hybrid legacy systems.

Here then are the providers we think offer the best in contact center as a service (CCaaS) as we move into 2020:

Want your company or services to be added to this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

Best CCaaS - at a glance

Talkdesk Five9 RingCentral Jive Aircall

(Image credit: Talkdesk)

A complete cloud contact center solution

Built for the cloud

HD voice

Fully compliant

100% uptime guarantee

Talkdesk offers a complete CCaaS coded specifically to run in the cloud, allowing it to provide both a comprehensive features and third-party integrations, in order to deliver an accessible enterprise experience.

As would be expected, the service fully caters for all forms of voice calls, with a full suite of call handling features and click-to-call functionality from both desktop and mobile apps.

There’s also a multi-level interactive voice response (IVR) option for routing calls to the correct agents. A visual editor allows for workflows to be customized and edited without the need for code. Detailed analytics is available for improving efficiency and providing insights.

There are also a wide range of integrations available, such as SalesForce, Zendesk, Slack, Freshdesk, Google, Shopify, and Zoho.

Where Talkdesk really stands out is in the call quality, with high clarity and minimal latency, which also comes with a 100% uptime guarantee. It’s also fully secure and compliant with HIPAA and GDPR standards.

(Image credit: Five9)

Another magic quadrant CCaaS

Includes omnichannel

Fully compliant

UC integration

Five9 is another Gartner-leading CCaaS provider, offering an intelligent enterprise-grade cloud contact center that aims to also be simple and easy to use.

The contact center offers a full range of voice handling services as well as covering omnichannel communications.

There are options for routing, self-service, and analytics for workforce performance management, with security and compliance is also provided as standard.

There are different interfaces provided for agents, supervisors, and administrators, but it’s also a fully customizable platform, with various open platform APIs available as well as CRM and unified communications integration with existing packages you may be using.

As with most other CCaaS providers, there is no flat-rate pricing information provided, so you will need to contact Five9 for a quote.

(Image credit: RingCentral)

CCaaS with cloud office

Developed for the cloud

Omnichannel routing

Many integration options

The RingCentral Contact Center is a more recent product from the company, but it’s been written specifically to cope with the complexities of the modern business, and offers a solid all-round CCaaS solution.

It includes all the main features you’d expect, from call handling to omnichannel routing, CRM integrations, to analytics for agent performance management.

One area where RingCentral stands out, though, is a collaborative approach that runs through the service, and intends to not only allow agents to have quick access to the information they need, but that this can also be updated on the fly according to changing conditions.

The result is that not only can agents meet customers using their preferred communications channel, they can also ensure that information provided is the most up to date, which can be especially important during everything from promotions to PR.

Another strong point is the wide range of integrations RingCentral is able to handle, such as from SalesForce, Zendesk, Oracle, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Dynamics, so that communications can better work with sales, CRM, and other essential backend software.

All in all RingCentral’s CCaaS adds to an already impressive range of service offerings from the company.

(Image credit: Jive)

CCaaS live with Jive

Full voice handling

Historic reporting

Live status displays

Jive offers another leading CCaaS product that provides some nice additional features not advertised by other vendors.

There are the standard voice handling features, such as call queues and call recording, as well as interactive voice response (IVR) and automatic call distribution (ACD) with the option to weight and prioritize inbound calls.

Additional features include historical call, contact, and agent reports, that along with agent summary reports can help make it easier to gain performance insights from analytics.

Another feature of note is the ability to display live status wallboards, so that everyone in the team can see information on what’s happening in real-time.

Jive actually offers two contact center levels, with the Pro version also adding in features such as an omnichannel interface, automatic call back, as well as automated speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), along with speech analytics.

(Image credit: Aircall)

Aircall is another specialist cloud contact center provider, and the platform offers the full range of voice features that you’d expect from a developed CCaaS solution, such as call handling, IVR, through to call conferencing and the ability to blacklist spam telephone numbers.

There are also collaborative features included, with options for shared inboxes, tagging, comments, and follow ups to specific team members.

There are customizations available so you can build your own IVR menus and smart routing rules, and analytics allows you to measure workflows for KPIs across your teams..

There are also a very wide range of integration options available, such as with SalesForce, Zendesk, Hubspot, Freshdesk, Magento, Microsoft Teams, Pipedrive, Slack, and Zoho.

All in all, Aircall aims to provide a very efficient CCaaS platform so you can maximise the customer experience and eliminate missed or dropped calls from your business.