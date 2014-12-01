Three reasons why businesses should adopt a web portal

For years technology professionals have been extolling the virtues of cloud computing. However, when there are so many other ways of communicating, such as by telephone, post or email, why should a business direct customers and even employees to a web portal in the cloud?

The simple answer to this is that redirecting any transactional communication to a web portal enables organisations to improve security, visibility and efficiency, as well as to reduce costs. Opting for a web portal that is fully integrated with the existing back end document management system ensures documents are 100 per cent identifiable and traceable.

Below are three reasons why every business should move towards a dedicated web portal now:

Security and compliance

Only those documents a business wants to share with customers and suppliers are published via the portal and there is a clear, secure separation between the portal and the rest of the company’s documents. A web portal also provides a single view of all client correspondence with full transparency and audit trail. Only those individuals with the correct security clearance can access the information.

Efficiency

Using a web portal to source and keep track of documents that require a complex review and approval process ensures nothing gets missed or lost. Critically, a web portal can transform the speed of turnaround with minimum effort and minimum elapsed time.

Businesses can exploit the portal to streamline processes and introduce new, more effective working practices. Full visibility and transparency enables a business to impose greater control, minimise time spent searching for updates and rapidly prioritise key areas of activity.

Customer relationships

A portal also provides customers with a 24-hour touch-point with the business. The information can provide additional customer value, enable some degree of self-service and remove the risk of a customer experience being compromised as a result of one member of staff being out of the office for any reason.

Any business can benefit from a web-portal, especially those delivering professional or advisory services.