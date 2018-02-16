Virgin Media announces plans to boost broadband speeds

Virgin Media has revealed plans to significantly boost the speeds of its broadband network across the UK.

The company has said it will be upgrading its network to allow maximum download speeds of 350MBps within the next few weeks.

The news is the latest part of Virgin Media's "Project Lightning" upgrade program, which has seen it increase the top download speeds on its network 15-fold since 2007.

The company says that 70 per cent of its customers currently experience speeds of 100Mbps or more, and that almost 15 million premises are now able to access its gigabit-capable network across the UK & Ireland.

"Ever since Virgin Media launched in 2007, we’ve been a byword for fast speeds and have been delivering the UK’s fastest widely-available broadband to customers across the UK," said Anthony Vollmer, Virgin Media's executive director for connectivity.

"The huge investment we’ve made to grow and upgrade our network is what’s powering our latest speed boost...As we continue to boost speed and grow our gigabit-capable network we are showing once again Virgin Media is going the extra mile for our customers."

The news follows Virgin Media's latest financial results earlier this week, in which the company said it had seen its UK customer base grow to 3.1 million, spurred on by high demand for its six month ‘Freestyle’ contracts, which split the cost of handsets and tariffs.