Transform into Pikachu with Snapchat's latest limited-time filter

Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Go isn't the only pocket-monster related news to hit the wire today. Snapchat is introducing an official Pikachu Lens for its users, but only for a limited time.

With the selfie filter, which has the backing of The Pokemon Company, you're transformed into the lovable creature, complete with Pikachu's signature ears, black button nose and rosy red cheeks.

You can also summon an animated Pikachu to enter the frame, and if you're sound is on you'll hear Pika's signature vocal stylings before it poses for your photo.

Like Snapchat's other Lenses, the Pikachu filter will only be available for a short time, and nothing more specific than that. Catch it while you can.