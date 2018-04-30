Top offers on Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco in India

Nokia had launched its smartphones for 2018 in India earlier this month on April 4 and the device were available for pre-order from April 20. Starting today, the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are available for purchase in India. The New Nokia 6 had gone on sale in India on April 6.

The Nokia 7 Plus has been priced at Rs. 25,999 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs. 49,999. While the Nokia 7 Plus is available from Amazon India, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is available from Flipkart. Additionally, both the devices are also available from Nokia’s website and offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and Big C.

The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco come with several launch offers including additional data, complimentary accidental damage insurance, exchange offers and more.

Nokia 7 Plus Offers

No cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Complimentary 12-month Accidental damage insurance from Servify on activating a Kotak 811 account on the device.

Free subscription for Airtel TV till 31 December 2018.

10% cashback up to Rs. 2,600 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Offers