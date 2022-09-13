This simple Microsoft Teams update could save you a ton of hassle

Audio player loading…

A new Microsoft Teams update is looking to remove the hassle of spotting when you have unread messages.

The video conferencing platform has announced a new feature which will allow users to pick when they only want to view unread messages in their activity feed.

When activated, the new addition, entitled "Unread Toggle" will mean users should only see and be able to review unread items on their feed.

Microsoft Teams unread messages

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), Unread Toggle is described as allowing users to "review only unread items on the activity feed easily and efficiently."

The tool should prove incredibly useful for those Microsoft Teams users juggling multiple threads and chats at once, or those looking for the latest updates or alerts on a big project or release.

The update is still listed as being "in development" for the time being, but has an expected availability date of November 2022. When released, it will be available for all Microsoft Teams users across desktop and Mac.

The news is the latest in a series of recent releases aimed at making Microsoft Teams easier and more intuitive to use.

The company recently revealed an update that will let users track down full chat conversation threads after clicking on a search message results.

The update means that when users search for a chat message in Teams and click on a message result, they are taken to a view that contains the full thread that features the desired message, rather than just a single line of text as had been the case.

Another recent tweak looks to prevent unwanted Microsoft Teams chats from external soruces, meaning that when receiving a new one-on-one chat from outside their business, users will now be able to accept or block the invite. Microsoft says this change should also provide the ability to block external users at any point, which revokes access to presence and incoming messages.