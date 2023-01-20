This Microsoft Outlook update might finally stop people bugging you for a meeting

Audio player loading…

Managing your meeting workloads and time for work could soon be a lot easier for Outlook users thanks to a new update.

The email client is working on a new feature that will allow users to create their own specific windows of free time during the day for meetings or appointments.

This "bookable time" will be reserved to allow other people to arrange a slot, so bosses, employers or small business owners can have a set window for appointments separated from their everyday workload.

Outlook meetings schedule

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the company notes that the new bookable time feature complements the existing "Bookings with me" feature, which allows Outlook users to find mutual availability in their schedules in order to book a meeting.

Bookable time is currently listed as being "in development", but has a scheduled general availability date of January 2023, meaning users shouldn't have to wait too long. Upon release, it will be globally available to Outlook web users, with other platforms likely to follow soon.

This is the latest in a line of new additions to Microsoft Outlook, as it looks to make itself a more intuitive and helpful platform for users everywhere.

It recently announced the introduction of "Focus Time", which will allow users to silence all notifications for a set period of time to power through those vital tasks.

Blocking out time in the calendar will also mute notifications from both Outlook and Microsoft Teams, cutting users off from two of the most disruptive presences faced by many workers.

They will be able to block out "focus events" directly from their Outlook calendar, which should be visible to anyone else that has access to it, meaning colleagues, co-workers or clients should leave you in peace.