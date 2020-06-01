This is the cheapest 17-inch touchscreen laptop around - and it's surprisingly well kitted out

HP Laptop-17Z with touchscreen - $598.99

(roughly £485/AU$900)

This 17-inch touchscreen laptop from HP is great value for money, with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 8GB RAM and 2TB SSD. While the device is aimed primarily at businesses, its specs mean it can also hold its own in a gaming context, for those who might be looking to wind down after a tough day.View Deal

Touchscreens are probably better suited to large laptops than small when it comes to collaborative working, so we went in search of the best available option.

The HP Laptop-17Z is the most affordable 17-inch touchscreen laptop on the market, available at the time of writing for only $569.99 (roughly £465/AU$855).

Aimed primarily at SMBs, the laptop comes with an AMD A9-9425 dual-core processor with Radeon R5 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 17.3-inch SVA touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels.

Check out our list of the best business laptops on the market

Here's our list of the best programming laptops of 2020

We've built a list of the best linux laptops available

It also features a 1TB SATA hard disk drive, 41Whr battery, dedicated numeric keypad, DVD writer (remember these), an HP TrueVision HD camera with digital microphone and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

However, an even better HP Laptop-17Z deal can be had for $598.99 (roughly £485/AU$900). It features an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U with Radeon graphics, a processor that’s more than twice as fast as the A9-9425, 8GB of RAM, a 2TB hard disk drive - plus a more business-oriented Jet Black color scheme.

An Athlon-based laptop opens a few additional doors beyond simple web surfing and content streaming. Despite its business focus, the laptop can also be used for gaming at HD+ resolutions for much longer periods; HP claims the device can last for up to eight hours.

Other features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN, card reader, three USB ports and an HDMI connector. For an additional $96, you can also upgrade to a 3-year warranty that includes accidental damage, which will also net you a full rebate if it can't be repaired.

Here's our list of the best mobile workstations around

Bear in mind