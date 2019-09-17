This insanely cheap $136 PC is basically a triangle made out of wood

It has a weird name and an even weirder shape. Meet the Acute Angle AA B4 Mini PC , currently on sale at Gearbest for $135.99 when you use the coupon code GBCNAA-B4 at the checkout.

This one-of-its-kind computer (review here) is made of wood and is triangular in shape, making it the almost-perfect companion for those looking for a PC that wouldn’t look out of place in a posh lounge.

And its specification is not too shabby as well: 8GB of memory (you’d usually be lucky to get half that at this price), 192GB of onboard storage (64GB eMMC and 128GB SSD), an Intel Celeron N3450 CPU and plenty of ports to connect your peripherals as well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

There’s even a bag to carry your Acute Angle AA around. We have some (minor) qualms: the OS would be better loaded on the SSD rather than on the eMMC storage and we’d prefer a fanless design.

Why is it so cheap? Well, this is an end-of-life product whose creators had the lofty ambition of using it to generate cryptocurrency. Their plans didn’t work out so stocks are being flogged at cost price. Hurry up though: there’s only 65 units at that price we’ve been told which means that when it’s gone, the prices will go up.