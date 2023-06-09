There's now an open-source SDK for mini quantum computers you can use

Quantum Brilliance, the company behind miniaturized, room-temperature quantum computing products, has announced the general availability of Qristal SDK.

Previously available in beta, Qristal SDK is an open-source software development kit designed for researching applications integrated with its diamond-based quantum accelerators.

In an announcement , Australia’s Quantum Brilliance said: “Qristal SDK is now available for anyone to develop and test novel quantum algorithms for real-world applications specifically designed for quantum accelerators rather than quantum mainframes.”

Quantum computing is fast approaching

The company hopes that its quantum technology will prove beneficial in hybrid data center setups, as well as autonomous vehicle technology and satellites.

The company’s CEO, Mark Luo, said in a statement: “We believe this powerful tool will help organizations around the world understand how quantum accelerators can enable and enhance productization and commercialization.”

The SDK includes C++ and Python APIs, Nvidia CUDA features, and customizable noise models.

As the world gears up for quantum computing, hybridized approaches are being increasingly explored by enterprises. With MPI (the global standard for large-scale parallel computing), Quantum Brilliance hopes its SDK will help customers to deploy hybrid applications across HPC deployments.

The company boasts of its use of synthetic diamonds, which operate at room temperature regardless of environment. Because of this, they do not require cryogenics, vacuum systems or precision laser arrays, making them more energy efficient and adding to their versatility for deployment.

As the technology advances, Quantum Brilliance hopes to reduce the size of its systems from the current desktop PC footprint to the size of a semiconductor chip, opening up quantum computing opportunities for anybody with space for a classical computer.