The PS5 modding scene just had its gates thrown wide open

Two years after its launch, the PS5 has been jailbroken, unlocking the possibility of installing unofficial content on Sony's flagship console.

Demonstrating the PS5 jailbreak in action, content creator Lance McDonald posted a clip on Twitter showing the jailbroken console grants access to features not typically accessible to console owners. These include an extensive debug menu, and the option to download games and apps that are no longer available on the PlayStation Store, such as Konami's long-delisted P.T.

The jailbreak appears to only work on PS5s running firmware version 4.03. It's likely the jailbreaking process isn't as easy to perform on the PS5 as it is for other consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch.

Proceed with caution

It's... beautiful.The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken.

PS5 jailbreaking could end up being a thorn in Sony's side, especially after a PS5 dev kit was discovered in the wild. Jailbreaking a console can provide access to delisted products, but also let players potentially download paid content for free via piracy.

Jailbreaks aren't used for entirely unsavory purposes, though. Bringing delisted content back from the dead is often used for game preservation. Take P.T., a beloved horror demo that you can't play unless you downloaded it back in the day, or have since bought a console from someone who did.

Jailbreaking is obviously not without its risks, though. You'll forfeit access to PS Plus and online multiplayer, it'll void your warranty, and you'll be immediately clapped by Sony if you attempt to access any of the online PlayStation Network ecosystem. You could even run the risk of being taken to court over it.

The jailbreaking scene on PS5 as it stands, then, is pretty volatile. And I can't condone PS5 owners attempting this on their own consoles, especially as the risks are abundant. Still, it's fascinating to watch from a distance, if only to see what discoveries modders make, and the customizations they're able to add to their newly cracked machines.