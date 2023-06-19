The new update for GTA Online is removing 180 cars and fans aren't happy

Rockstar's most recent update for GTA Online includes new missions, events, and one feature that has completely perplexed fans.

The recent update for GTA Online, San Andreas Mercenaries, came out June 13, and has made some pretty big changes. Updates to the story will see a new 'register as a boss' option added in the interaction menu and Madrazo Dispatch Services no longer requiring multiple players to engage. However, it's the vehicle update that has ruffled more than a few feathers and has fans arguing if GTA Online is still any good.

"Lesser-used vehicles will be removed from in-game websites to streamline the browsing experience. These vehicles will be made available via events showrooms, The Lucky Wheel, and other places", Rockstar said in a blog post.

For those who don't speak corporate, this update means that 180 cars won't be available for fans and some can't be stolen off the street. Instead, players will have to purchase them from the store room.

In total Rockstar has removed 195 vehicles from purchase, with 180 of these permanently gone. Most of these cars are less common or are regular spawn-on-the-street vehicles that carry no weight in the online game.

However, one such car that curbs this trend is the Stirling GT, one of the most competitive vehicles in its specific class. In this case, if you haven't already got this car then you'll have to wait for it to become purchasable in the Vinewood Car Club. This location is only accessible to GTA+ members and sees 10 vehicles on rotation every week for test driving or buying.

Understandably, fans are less than pleased at this news. While some on Reddit were pointing to the downgrade of GTA Online as being a way to bump GTA 6's numbers as players jump ship. Others saw this as part of a new trend that has seen publishers use harsh monetization that hurts dedicated players, such as Overwatch 2 and its complicated Battle Pass.

Many have also debunked Rockstar's claim that this change is primarily to "streamline the browsing experience". One Reddit user pointed out that Rockstar "could have moved [the cars] over to a different website... I don't think that's ever a valid reason to remove content".

