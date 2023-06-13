Overwatch 2's PVE has been announced but you'll have to pay extra

Blizzard has finally announced some concrete plans for Overwatch 2's PVE mode and while the story looks amazing, the content comes at a price.

Overwatch 2: Invasion sees new story missions, PVP core game mode, and a new support hero launch on August 10 2023. The PVE story missions will centre around Null Sector, the terrorist omnic group who are kidnapping their fellow robots for unknown purposes.

There'll be two ways of accessing Overwatch 2: Invasion PVE content. Firstly, players can purchase the Invasion Bundle for $15/ £12 / AU$22. This bundle will provide access to Overwatch 2 story missions, 1,000 Overwatch coins (that can be used to buy the Premium Battle Pass), a new Sojourn Legendary Skin, and permanent access to Sojourn for new players.

"The Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle is intended to give new and veteran players alike the opportunity to explore this brand-new story arc while giving them additional coins to unlock the Premium Battle Pass", a Blizzard blog post said.

The second option involves players buying the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle for $40/ £32/ AU$60. This far more expensive option gives players the Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 level skips, an additional 1,000 coins (for a total of 2,000 coins), and two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko.

Not looking good

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding if Overwatch 2 is actually getting PVE, after executive producer Jared Neuss tweeted out that Blizzard will be cutting Hero Mode and Talents earlier this year.

The reaction to this news alone was pretty abysmal. Many fans felt as if they had been lied to as Overwatch 2 was largely marketed as having PVE which is what made it different from the first Overwatch, and why Blizzard was able to charge more for what is essentially the same game.

Since its beginning Overwatch 2 has struggled with its payment system. As it opted for a more modern take on live service games, following titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Fortnite in using a seasonal Battle Pass. At first this meant that all of the previously free content found in Overwatch cost players over $10,000 or would take 327 years to obtain for free by doing weekly challenges.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

However, as the seasons have progressed Blizzard has been more generous and realistic with its Battle Pass options. While there still isn't a way to buy the next Battle Pass with the coins found in your current one there is more valuable content that is worth the price.

Sadly, Overwatch 2: Invasions seems to break this trend. While you do get extra content including the PVE, skins, and the Battle Pass you're effectively paying $5 extra for PVE content. This is a massive let down for fans who expected that PVE would be a playable part of the sequel by default. While Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game fans have been pouring money into the Battle Pass for five seasons now. Many of my friends have spent up to $50/ £40/ AU$74 for the Battle Pass alone thinking that this investment would secure them rights to the PVE that they were promised when Overwatch 2 was first announced.

I've never encountered a games studio that has made it so hard for me to like them. I want to appreciate all the hard work the devs have gone through, the fun and unique mechanics, and impressive lore, but I can't do that if every other season fans are being blind-sided by cash grabs.

For now Overwatch 2 is on our best FPS games list, but in all honestly there's plenty competitive First Person Shooters out there that are just as good without all the confusing rhetoric you'll find in Overwatch 2.