The best smart home deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is in full swing now. With 18 hours down and 18 hours to go, we've seen lots of deals while still expecting plenty of great prices to come. Some of the best prices have been on smart home devices, with smart home deals on everything from video doorbells to security cameras and smart speakers - all featuring technology to make your life easier.

And to make your Prime Day shopping easier, we've picked out our picks for the best smart home deals. While we anticipate there being some more deals forthcoming, if there's something that interests you, better to pounce on it now before it sells out.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was $249 now $174 at Amazon

Who is at the front door? You'll know the answer to that question at all times of the day thanks to this Ring Video Doorbell Pro deal that provides peace-of-mind footage in 1080p HD. You can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Arlo Netgear Security Siren: was $579.99, now $420 at Amazon

The Arlo Netgear Security System is designed to keep an eye on your home. It basically involves multiple security cameras and a base station that will scare away intruders with a siren.

Amazon Echo Look | was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the style-focused Echo camera that provides full-length photos and 6-second video on your daily wardrobe. The hands-free camera with built-in LED lighting and Intel RealSense depth sensing helps you build a personal lookbook (and it'll prevent you from wearing the same thing twice on a date).

Neatgear Arlo Smart Baby Monitor | was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The cutest baby monitor ever created is now on sale today, giving you an extra $50 of savings. It's a 1080p WiFi-enabled camera with two-way audio, night vision, air sensors and even a lullaby player and night light. It works with both Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

iRobot Roomba 671| was $349 now $229 at Amazon

Now's your chance to save $100 on a robot vacuum that can make cleaning up a lot easier. The Roomba 671 is suited for hard floors, carpet, and pet hair. It can run for 90 minutes before it automatically returns to its charger. And, this model works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Furbo Dog Treat-Tossing Camera| was $139 now $249 at Amazon

Who's a good boy? You can keep an eye on your pet and reward them with treats for being good, or start yelling (aka human barking) at them for being a BAD dog! This camera lets you do it all from a phone.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch: was $59.99, now $47.99 at Amazon

Smarten up your casa with this smart light switch from TP-Link. The switch, 25% off for Prime members, lets you turn on and off your lights using your smartphone or voice commands.

Philips Ambiance A19 Hue White 2 Pack | was $49.97 now $34.99 on Amazon

Whether you already have a smart lighting system set up, or you're equipping your home with smart lights for the first time, you can get a deal on a 2-pack of Philips Ambiance Hue White smart bulbs for 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light | was $89.99 now $64.99 on Amazon

Light strips are fantastic for home projects, so why not use the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light to gain precise control over your custom lighting? You can even score a massive 28% off on Amazon Prime Day.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Flood Light | was $44.99 now $34.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for some outdoor smart lights, look no further than the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Flood Light. You can even get a great deal on this smart bulb on Amazon Prime Day -- a whopping 22% off!

Philips Hue Go Dimmable Table Lamp Smart Light | was $79.99 now $62.99 on Amazon

If you're looking to integrate your table lamp into your smart home network, you'll love the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp Smart Light. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick it up for 21% off

Philips Hue Candle Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb | was $49.94 now $34.99 on Amazon

If you're looking for some decorative lights to add to your smart lighting system, look no further than the Philips Hue Candle Equivalent Dimmabe LED Smart Bulbs. And, on Amazon Prime Day you can pick them up for a generous 30% off.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Equivalent Dimmable Smart Bulb | was $49.94 now $36.99 on Amazon

Whether you already have a smart lighting system set up, or you're equipping your home with smart lights for the first time, this Dimmable Philips Hue smart bulb will help you set the mood, day or night. And, for Amazon Prime Day you can get it for 26% off.

Amazon Key-compatible security camera and smart locks

Amazon has teamed up with smart lock makers like Kwikset and Yale to bring smart locks to the masses, and it's bundling these smart home must-haves with the Amazon Cloud Camera for a nice savings.

Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt: was $164, now $132 at Amazon

Looking to lock up your home with a smart lock? Do it with a Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt, which is 20% off with your Prime membership through July 17.

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the standard echo has a more grown up look to it, and it's available on a nice discount today. Instead of paying full price, Amazon.com has it on sale for 30% cheaper.

(Image: © Amazon) Echo Plus | was $164.98 now $99 at Amazon

The biggest sound from an Amazon Echo speaker comes from the taller Echo Plus. Alexa is ready to take all of your commands and pump up the volume when doing so for 39% off the MSRP.

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – White) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The white Echo Dot speaker is also on sale for the same low price, giving you the option to match your counter tops (or bathroom sink) if it's in white. You probably won't find it cheaper until Black Friday.

Amazon Echot Spot | was $129.99 now $99

The Echo Spot is the other Alexa-powered smart speaker on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year, and it also contains a screen. They're so cute and useful you might even buy two.

Echo Dot (2nd Gen – Black) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the time of year when you can get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at its lowest price. It's the cheapest way to buy an Alexa-powered speaker and it comes in a round miniaturized size.

Amazon Echo Show (White) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

How about the Echo Show in a more stylish white (if that matches your home decor). It's now at the same great deal price as the black version of the screen-enabled smart speaker for Prime Day 2018.