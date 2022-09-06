The Apple Watch is adding Microsoft's unsung productivity hero app

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has unveiled plans to bring one of its most popular productivity apps to the Apple Watch.

The Microsoft To Do tool, which is already available on iOS devices, is set to get its own dedicated Apple Watch app in an effort to take on Apple’s own Reminders service.

The company’s new product was announced on its roadmap (opens in new tab) at the start of September 2022, however we’re in for a long wait. The entry, which reads “Now, you can access Microsoft To Do on your Apple Watch. View, add and complete your tasks through your watch”, isn’t set to be available until March 2023.

Microsoft To Do for Apple Watch will go head-to-head with Apple Reminders, which proposes a similar offering including the ability to view, add, and complete reminders without needing to pull out your phone.

Microsoft To Do on Apple Watch

This isn’t the company’s first Apple Watch app. In fact, it seems that Microsoft is committed to offering its apps on the rival company’s platforms, having already made Apple Watch versions of its Outlook, OneNote, Authenticator, and PowerPoint remote apps.

The iOS version of To Do houses several tabs, including the overall Tasks view. Users can also select to view tasks that have been assigned to them, work that has been assigned as important, entries with specific completion dates, and a today view.

Similarly, the latest version of Apple Reminders has Today, Scheduled, All, Flagged, Completed, and Assigned views.

watchOS 9 is expected to launch in the coming weeks - possibly at the upcoming Apple Far Out event,

Given its primary focus on things like health, fitness, and wellbeing, it’s possible that users may be wanting more from their built-in Reminders app, placing Microsoft in a good position to mop up a segment of the market, though with a March 2023 general availability, we’re in for a long wait.