That revamped Mac Pro is still in the works, Apple reminds us

In the very same breath as its iMac Pro availability press release was uttered, Apple slipped in a reminder to the world that an overhaul to its Mac Pro desktop is still in development. Oh, and that homemade professional display is in the works, too.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t take the opportunity to divulge any new information regarding either product – simply that it hasn’t forgot about it. And, if you read between the lines a bit, it's clear Apple doesn’t want you to forget, either. Here’s what the company said specifically:

“In addition to the new iMac Pro, Apple is working on a completely redesigned, next-generation Mac Pro architected for pro customers who need the highest performance, high-throughput system in a modular, upgradeable design, as well as a new high-end pro display.”

Yes, we already knew all this, but the fact that Apple has even brought attention back to this product in development – a move practically unheard of for the company before this year – is telling of its position on computing.

In computing, Apple’s on an image campaign

Apple has clearly changed its tune in regards to public knowledge of products it has yet to release, especially in fields where its image is growing tarnished. Apple has been widely criticized for its treatment – or lack thereof – of the Mac brand over the past few years.

And, whaddya know, Apple held an impromptu meeting with reporters earlier this year to tout an overhaul to the Mac desktop brand.

When it comes to the Mac line, the firm's usual silence on products in development for the sake of its perceived mysticism or ‘magic’ has done more harm than good. Apple doesn’t shout about its iPhones much before September because, simply, it doesn’t have to.

What will be especially telling is whether Apple can keep to its 2018 release window for this new, modular and upgradeable Mac Pro and its in-house-built display. Not to mention whether it will live up to the hype Apple is building in name-dropping it in the first place.