South Korea dethrones UAE to rank first in mobile broadband speed in February

South Korea dethroned UAE to take the top spot in the global mobile broadband speed test in February.

The Emirate overtook South Korea in January.

In the UAE, the average download speed was 86.35Mbps in February compared to 87.01Mbps in January while the upload speed was 23.71Mbps compared to 24.51Mbps in January.

According to Ookla’s Global Speed Test stats, the global average download speed is 31.61Mbps in February compared to 31.95Mbps in January while the upload speed is 11.29Mbps compared to 11.32Mbps in January.

The global speed test compares internet speed data from around the world every month. Data for the index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using speed test every month.

Qatar remained unchanged at third place with 83.18Mbps download and 20.76Mbps upload speeds.

When compared to other Gulf Cooperation Countries, Saudi Arabia jumped two places higher at 10th with a download speed of 59.24Mbps in February compared to 57.46Mbps in January while Kuwait jumped five places to 21st with a download speed of 47.76Mbps compared to 47.23Mbps in January, Oman remained unchanged at 36th with a download speed of 40.27Mbps compared to 40.63Mbps in January, Bahrain fell three places to 43rd with a download speed of 36.75Mbps compared to 37.06Mbps in January.

Upload speed improves

In the fixed broadband space, UAE remained unchanged at 29th with an average download speed of 95.80Mbps download speed compared to 93.19Mbps in January while the average upload speed was 46.66Mbps compared to 45.37Mbps in January.

The global average download speed improved from 74.32Mbps in January to 75.41Mbs in February while the upload speed also improved from 40.83Mbps in January to 41.42Mbps in February.

The top three countries are Singapore, Hong Kong and Monaco, same as in December and January.

In Singapore, the average download speed was 203.68Mbps in February compared to 202.21Mbps in January while in Hong Kong, it was 169.60Mbps in February compared 169.78Mbps in January, in Monaco it was 161.02Mbps in February compared to 162.65Mbps in January.

When compared to other Gulf Cooperation Countries, Qatar fell one place lower to 41st with a download speed of 75.81Mbps compared to 76.08Mbps in January, Kuwait fell one place lower to 45th with a download speed of 66.34Mbps in February compared to 69.04Mbps in January, Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 50th with a download speed of 60.56Mbps in February compared to 59.30Mbps in January, Oman fell four places lower to 77th with a download speed of 34.68Mbps in February compared to 36.97Mbps in January, Bahrain rose two places to 94th with a download speed of 28.11Mbps compared to 26.98Mbps in January.