Sony's selling so many PS5s it's become AMD's biggest GPU buyer

Audio player loading…

Sony’s soaring PS5 sales have resulted in the Japanese hardware giant being AMD’s largest consumer in 2022.

With over 30 million PS5 consoles sold worldwide, Sony now accounts for 16% of AMD’s revenue through the purchasing of custom RDNA 2 microarchitecture. Last year alone, Sony spent $3.776 billion in semiconductor tech according to reporting from sister site Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab).

The PS5 console uses the AMD Oberon GPU which is built on 7nm silicon. Featuring a GPU clock of 2233 MHz with the console’s 16GB memory, it’s certainly no slouch in the hardware department. Now that the PS5 is widely available with little to no shortages worldwide, it’s clear that Sony is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sony has been ramping up production of the PS5 throughout the past year so it stands to reason that they’d be committing more money to secure GPUs. These days, you can walk into a store or go to any number of big-box online retailers and get your hands on the console, which is something that couldn’t be said for the first two years of market availability. The need for PS5 restocks just isn’t there in the way it once was.

AMD’s gaming dominance thrives on the other side of the console gaming sector, too, as the graphics card manufacturer is also responsible for powering the Xbox Series X . VGChartz (opens in new tab) claims that Microsoft’s latest console has sold 20 million units, which means Team Green has a bit of a way to go to catch-up.

All in all, this paints an encouraging picture as to the longevity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. These consoles are continuing to sell incredibly well despite initial teething problems, plus, those who want to buy them can now do so far more easily than was the case in the earlier days of the generation.

Ultimately this means that the consoles will keep being made to meet demand which can only be a good thing in the long run.