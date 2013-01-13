Nike+ Running app now available for all Android users in UK

Android-toting fitness fanatics on all networks can now download the popular Nike+ Running app from the Google Play store.

The app, which tracks distance, calories and time and integrates with your phone's music player, had been exclusive to the O2 network in the UK.

Nike+ Running also uses the Android smartphone's GPS signal to monitor your meanderings and map your route.

It had only launched for Android phones at the back end of 2012 after garnering 7 million downloads for iOS devices.

Beyond the vital stats, there's also a "race against yourself" feature that allows users to run down personal bests over pre-set distances.

Naturally, there's social media integration, with friends able you to send "Cheers" over Facebook while you're in mid-run.

The app is free to download and all data can be synced back to the Nike+ online portal for further analysis.

