Google finally adds easy Gmail unsubscribe button

Having to hunt around in chain letters and spam emails for an "unsubscribe" button is a pain, which is why Google has added a new easy unsubscribe button to Gmail messages.

Gmail parses through an email for an unsubscribe link, and if it finds one displays it next to the sender's address at the top.

Clicking the unsubscribe link at the top takes you to the same place, but you don't have scroll through another email full of Target ads or "HOT DEALS WONT LAST!!!!!" first.

"If you're interested in the message's content, it won't get in the way, and if not, it'll make it easier to keep your inbox clutter-free," Google wrote on the Gmail Google+ page.

So don't delay, act now

As nice as this addition is, it won't help when it comes to legitimate spam that doesn't feature an unsubscribe link at all.

In addition it only applies to messages that are categorized as Promotions, Social or Forums messages.

But Google's right in that it does make the Gmail experience just a little bit easier all around.

"Making the unsubscribe option easy to find is a win for everyone," Google wrote. "For email senders, their mail is less likely to be marked as spam and for you, you can now say goodbye to sifting through an entire message for that one pesky link. "