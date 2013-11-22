Apple finds missing iWork features, returns them to the App Store

Apple has returned some 'missing' features to its iWork suite of productivity apps.

The Cupertino-based company was recently criticized for removing a number of much-loved (see: actually useful) features from the Mac version, including the DIY toolbar, page headers and footers and keyboard shortcuts.

Naturally, the pitchforks came out, and Apple pre-announced their return, along with an explanation that the apps were entirely rewritten from the bottom up "to be fully 64-bit and to support a unified file format between OS X and iOS 7 versions, as well as iWork for iCloud beta."

Now, the first few features have made a welcome, if fairly underwhelming reappearance.

Toolbar return

The main addition to the OS X version of Pages, Keynote and Numbers is the ability to customize the DIY toolbar. Additionally, Pages has introduced the ability to turn center and edge guides on by default, and Numbers now preserves windows size and placement upon save.

Keynote on both OS X and iOS has received a handful of new transitions, including Blinds, Color Panes, Confetti, Fall, Perspective, Pivot, Scale Big and Swoosh.

But the excitement doesn't stop there - oh no - as both the iOS and OS X versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie and iPhoto have also brought stability improvements and bug fixes. Don't rush to the App Store all at once, now.