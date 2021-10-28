Snoop Dogg might have just leaked GTA 6 rumors about Dr Dre

Rapper-turned-game-streamer Snoop Dogg is today’s unlikely herald of (possible) GTA 6 news. The West coast star has revealed that his old Death Row records buddy Dre Dre is back in the studio, recording new music for an undisclosed Grand Theft Auto game.

“I do know he’s making great f*cking music," Snoop told Rolling Stone, when asked what Dre was up to. "And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Dr Dre has long been working on his follow up to 2015’s Compton, with new album Detox now gestating for years. It’s possible that Dre is preparing to tease new music, or even release new tracks, through a Grand Theft Auto game. But which one?

Forgot about GTA

Though it’s not been confirmed, we can safely assume that GTA 6 is in the works at this point. But it’s not the only Grand Theft Auto game on developer Rockstar’s current roster though.

Grand Theft Auto Online is an ongoing project for the devs on last gen machines, and is preparing to accompany a full remastering of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Then there’s the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition remasters, set to launch on November 11, bringing the PS2 era games up to the standards of modern titles.

It’s 2004’s San Andreas where Dre’s music previously featured most prominently, with the Radio Los Santos in game radio station featuring his tracks Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang, F*ck Wit Dre and Deep Cover.

So, could Dre be going back into the studio for the Definitive Trilogy remasters, touching up those classics or adding new recordings? Is he putting something together for GTA Online? Or, more excitingly, is this our first hint at what’s going to feature on the soundtrack of GTA 6?

Who knows? Perhaps Snoop Dogg was just...enjoying life from a more lofty vantage point when he talked about the new music. But if anyone knows what Dre is up to, it’ll be Snoop.