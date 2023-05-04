Slack is adding its own ChatGPT to help your company harness AI

There looks to be no escape from AI in the workplace after Slack announced it would be bringing a new conversational tool to its platform.

The online collaboration giant has announced Slack GPT, a "new conversational AI experience" that it says, "will transform how work gets done."

Working alongside the Customer 360 and Data Cloud platforms from parent company Salesforce, Slack GPT will look to boost the usefulness of AI for businesses, with apps and services built directly into the platform.

Slack GPT

There's no news on a release date just yet, but Slack says that new native AI will be on offer to business users straight away, with tools such as AI-powered conversation summaries and writing assistance on hand with just a click.

This includes features such as conversation summaries, letting you get a quick round-up of all your unread Slack messages, or having Slack GPT sign in to a huddle and sum up what was said. AI will also allow Slack business users to compose more appropriate customer messages, distilling content and adjusting the tone depending on the recipient.

(Image credit: Slack)

Sales teams could also use the tools to auto-generate account channel summaries, customer recommendations, and prospect messages to save time and work more efficiently, with marketers able to auto-generate copy and images for blogs, email campaigns, social, and advertising before sharing with their team for quicker collaboration.

Service agents could solve cases and respond to customers faster with AI-generated solutions and responses, and auto-generate case summaries to share team knowledge in channels and canvases, and developers could instantly auto-scan channel activities and summarize root cause analysis, saving hours on incident management.

Users will also be able to quickly build no-code workflows to allow and embed AI actions using step-by-step simple prompts, making it easy to deploy new AI tools and functions. This includes integrating well-known large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, as well as a hinted-at future Salesforce-built offering.

Slack says there are also "hundreds" of AI apps that will be integrated with the platform, which will also be open to its developer community to create and build new offerings for any use case.

“Generative AI has enormous potential to redefine how work is done and unlock significant business productivity,” said Lidiane Jones, CEO of Slack. “The real power of this technology is when AI can analyze and act on the most valuable data from a company's most trusted resource — its own internal knowledge. Slack GPT is the conversational AI platform of the future, helping organizations easily tap into their trusted customer data and essential employee knowledge so they can work smarter and make smarter decisions faster.”

The launch is backed up by new research from Slack which unsurprisingly suggests AI and automation tools hold the key to unlocking employee productivity.

The company's latest State of Work report found companies that have adopted AI are 90% more likely to report higher levels of productivity than those who have not, saving workers hours of time.