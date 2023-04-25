Shop Idol 2023 - contact centre entry deadline extended

Following a huge surge in interest, we are happy to say that we have extended the entry deadline for our Shop Idol 2023: Contact Centre (opens in new tab) competition.

Entries will now be accepted up until 6pm on May 26, 2023, giving you even more time to get your submission in.

We want to find the people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2023.

Shop Idol 2023

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Shop Idol, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, the judging will consist of interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation’s best mobile salesperson. Courtesy of Samsung, the two 2023 Shop Idol winners will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,000, plus all finalists will be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 on September 21st, with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

How it works:

Sign up online here (opens in new tab) The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage, where two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six The retail competition includes Mystery Shop The final six will then face a public vote, and this ranking, combined with the judges scores, will determine the winner The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 (opens in new tab)

May 26 - Nominations close

September 21- Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2022: Retail: Nad Akram, EE / Contact Centre: Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE