Ringcentral is giving away free video conferencing tools to deal with coronavirus

Ringcentral has announced it is offering free access to its award-winning business communication software-as-a-service solution, Ringcentral Office , in a bid to help organisations navigate the coronavirus outbreak.

Open to all US-based healthcare providers, schools (K12) and new non-profit customers, the offer grants access for three months.

Ringcentral Office Standard and Premium are included in the package, with unlimited internet fax, up to 100 person video conferencing, unlimited phone calls within the US and Canada and up to 2500 toll-free minutes per month. To claim the offer, qualifying organisations need only fill out a simple form.

Ringcentral Office - free for 3 months

Ringcentral becomes the latest business communications vendor to offer free access to its services to help in the fight against coronavirus. Sign up today and you'll receive access to Ringcentral Office Premium for three months - gratis.

For other customers, the Premium package costs as little as $45 per month per user when purchased annually, with the Standard SKU costing $10 less.

Other than the extra minutes per month, Premium offers automatic call recording, single sign-on, multi site support and integration with CRM (Salesforce) and Customer helpdesk packages (Desk.com, Zendesk).

Ringcentral is the latest business communications vendor to offer free time-limited licenses to organizations. Two weeks ago, Cisco began offering free 90-day Webex licenses to businesses and LogMeIn announced it would provide select institutions with a free “ Emergency Remote Work Kit ”, valid for the same period.