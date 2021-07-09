Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 55,00 people buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The Target PS5 restock today was something of a surprise, but a lot of people who follow our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider were able to get the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital Edition console. This is the first time we've seen a Friday morning restock from Target, though our sources did indicate that there were on average a dozen consoles on hand at various retailer locations in the US.

As we've said, today was the first Target PS5 restock date on a Friday in 2021. In fact, it was the first day of the week to be anything other than a Wednesday or Thursday – it was a surprise. So much so that we expected Target to wait for more shipments next week (when there would be more console inventory to go around nationwide).

We did confirm through our sources that Target was slowly but steadily getting PS5 console inventory in its stores (held in the backroom to be sold online later on for in-store pickup). There were, on average, 12 PS5 consoles per store, according to our sources across the United States – not just one Target location.

This Target PS5 restock today is now the only major retailer to have the Sony console in stock all week. We did see a small amount of PS5 Disc consoles launch from Antonline this week, while the Newegg Shuffle had both a PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 Disc bundle in days prior.

Why did Target restock PS5 today?

While Target doesn't publicly detail its PS5 restock plans, we know that this is a day later than the usual Thursday orders that go live every few weeks (it's been three weeks since the last Target PS5 restock). Friday is against the norm.

Why restock PS5 today? It may be because of the short week given the fact that Monday was technically a holiday. We've seen this before in which retailers don't launch stock or delay and use weeks with a holiday as a replenishment week.

PS5 restock tracker: step-by-step guide

Where will PS5 restock next?

Besides the Target PS5 drop, we're tracking PlayStation 5 at other retailers. However, there are no massive restock events expected today or this weekend, according to PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. We may see RTX 3080 GPU stock before the day is out (or it may fall to next week), but both Best Buy and GameStop just had a restock last week, so we're trying to get a read on their inventory levels for this week (which suggests that both stores could have the PS5 console in stock next week instead).

The standout retailer is Walmart, which hasn't had the $399 PS5 Digital in two weeks and $499 PS5 Disc console in one month. The Walmart PS5 restock date is more likely to be Thursday of next week.

Last week was light: the only stores in the US to have an official PS5 restock were Best Buy (on Tuesday) and GameStop (on Thursday). Furthermore, Best Buy was a bunch of leftovers from the Thursday prior. That's a good thing, believe it or not, as retailers are amassing inventory.

Other PS5 stores we're tracking include Sony Direct – the Sony Direct virtual queue was limited last time around – as well as Sam's Club and Costco.

Last PS5 restock date: Tuesday, June 29 at 10:55am EDT

Best Buy restock date is likely to be next week, with Thursday and Friday being the most popular days of the week of the retailer. The electronics retailer is known to skip weeks when it's low on inventory. We give this a 40% chance of happening this week. We'll keep this updated when we have news.

You'll probably see a Best Buy GPU in-stock alert from Matt Swider right before the console orders go live – that's how it worked nearly two weeks ago. Consoles also tend to stick to an every-other-week pattern although the Best Buy restock time has been all over the place and is harder to predict today. It's been anywhere from 9:38am to 6:05pm, so our tracking efforts span the entire day at Best Buy.