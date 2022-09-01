PS Plus update finally adds new retro games, and an incredible shooter

PS Plus is receiving its first new batch of retro games since the revamped subscription service launched, alongside one of the best shooters of 2021.
Among the stack of older PlayStation titles hitting PS Plus Premium this September is cult-classic PS1 shooter Syphon Filter 2, PS3 platformer Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and another trio of raccoon-led platformers in The Sly Collection. This is the first time any additional PS1 or PS3 games have been added to PS Plus’s retro collection, after August and July’s line-ups left Premium subscribers out in the cold.
A bunch of newer titles will also be coming for PS Plus Extra members, including last year's standout PS5 shooter Deathloop. Developed by the same studio behind Prey and Dishonored 2, it throws you in the shoes of an assassin stuck in a time loop. All the usual immersive sim features are there, including slick stealth mechanics and fabulously vertical level design, as well as a competitive multiplayer invasion mode.
Also coming to PS Plus Extra are a couple of Ubisoft games. Assassins’ Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2 will be added as part of the platform’s built-in Ubisoft+ component. The games were only recently added to Microsoft’s rival Xbox Game Pass, marking a growing crossover between the subscription platforms.
Three new games will also be added for PS Plus Essential subscribers. They include 2019 racing game Need for Speed Heat, fighting game spin-off Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and monochromatic photography puzzler Toem. All three will be available to claim until October 3.
The gamut of generations
Also making their way to PS Plus for all Extra and Premium subscribers is paint-based adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale, bittersweet management sim Spiritfarer, and zany 2D platformer Rayman Legends.
Here’s when all those new games will be coming to each PS Plus tier this September:
PS Essential (September 6 until October 3)
- Need for Speed Heat | PS4
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4
- Toem | PS5
PS Plus Extra and Premium (September 20)
- Deathloop | PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4
- Watch Dogs 2 | PS4
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4
- Rayman Legends | PS4
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4
PS Plus Premium (September 20)
- Syphon Filter 2 | PS1
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3
- Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3
- Toy Story 3 | PSP
- Kingdom of Paradise | PSP