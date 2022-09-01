PS Plus update finally adds new retro games, and an incredible shooter

Audio player loading…

PS Plus is receiving its first new batch of retro games since the revamped subscription service launched, alongside one of the best shooters of 2021.

Among the stack of older PlayStation titles hitting PS Plus Premium this September is cult-classic PS1 shooter Syphon Filter 2, PS3 platformer Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and another trio of raccoon-led platformers in The Sly Collection. This is the first time any additional PS1 or PS3 games have been added to PS Plus’s retro collection, after August and July’s line-ups left Premium subscribers out in the cold.

A bunch of newer titles will also be coming for PS Plus Extra members, including last year's standout PS5 shooter Deathloop. Developed by the same studio behind Prey and Dishonored 2, it throws you in the shoes of an assassin stuck in a time loop. All the usual immersive sim features are there, including slick stealth mechanics and fabulously vertical level design, as well as a competitive multiplayer invasion mode.

Also coming to PS Plus Extra are a couple of Ubisoft games. Assassins’ Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2 will be added as part of the platform’s built-in Ubisoft+ component. The games were only recently added to Microsoft’s rival Xbox Game Pass, marking a growing crossover between the subscription platforms.

Three new games will also be added for PS Plus Essential subscribers. They include 2019 racing game Need for Speed Heat, fighting game spin-off Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and monochromatic photography puzzler Toem. All three will be available to claim until October 3.

The gamut of generations

Also making their way to PS Plus for all Extra and Premium subscribers is paint-based adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale, bittersweet management sim Spiritfarer, and zany 2D platformer Rayman Legends.

Here’s when all those new games will be coming to each PS Plus tier this September:

PS Essential (September 6 until October 3)

Need for Speed Heat | PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4

Toem | PS5

PS Plus Extra and Premium (September 20)

Deathloop | PS5

Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4

Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4

Rayman Legends | PS4

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

PS Plus Premium (September 20)