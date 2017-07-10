Amazon Prime Day 2017: OnePlus 3T selling for Rs 27,999

Amazon is currently hosting Prime Day which offers attractive discounts on innumerable products across a vast range of categories. The retailer is also offering the OnePlus 3T as part of its Prime Day deal, with the 64GB + 6GB version of the handset selling for just Rs 27,999 on its site.

OnePlus 3T Rs 27,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 2000)

While the demand for the OnePlus 3T might have come down significantly post the arrival of the OnePlus 5, it is still a highly capable handset when we look at the hardware it offers. The phone was launched late last year as an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which arrived in mid-2016. The fact that the OnePlus 3T was launched just a few months after the OnePlus 3 angered quite a few OnePlus 3 owners, and rightly so.

The OnePlus 3T comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Optic AMOLED display, along with the quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of non-expandable UFS 2.0 storage. The phone comes with Android 6.0 by default, although the handset is upgradeable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The phone also has a 16MP camera on the back, along with a 16MP front facing camera for wide angle selfies. The rear camera comes with the company’s updated Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) tech for improved performance.

The phone is using the new USB Type-C port at the bottom, which allows for faster charging and improved data transfer rates. The device is handled by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging tech known as Dash Charge, which allows the OnePlus 3T to be charged up in double quick time. The handset is surely an exciting prospect with this new price cut, although customers have to be quick as the discount won’t last long. This lighting deal will end at 11:45 PM today i.e. 10th of July.