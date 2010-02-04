WinMo 6.5.3 shows Microsoft is finally taking mobiles seriously

Microsoft has detailed all the new improvements to Windows Mobile 6.5.3, with some neat touches finally appearing.

The new OS is basically something WinMo fans have been wanting for years, with capacitive screen support meaning the styluses/styli can finally be thrown away.

Gestures are also present in the OS now too, which seems like it's finally taking the threat of Android and the iPhone seriously. While multi-touch has been available in some WinMo programs before, it's good to see it finally appearing across the system.

Headline grabbers

Some of the main new features are:

Capacitive touchscreen support

Multi-touch enabling

Finger-friendly touch system

Horizontal scroll bar instead of tabs

Drag and drop icons on the home screen

Internet page loading time decreased

The Sony Ericsson Aspen is the first phone to be announced running the new WinMo 6.5.3 OS, although we expect to see more at Mobile World Congress.

We're a little confused as to how this upgrade fits in with Windows Mobiles 6.6 and 7, but we'll keep our eye out in Barcelona to sort it out.

Via ZDNet