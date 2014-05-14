UK gov gives public sector approval for Samsung KNOX

The UK government has published a security guidance for using Samsung KNOX on select Samsung smartphones and tablets, giving the devices a stamp of approval for public sector use.

The decision follows months of testing by the Communications and Electronics Security Group (CESG), a UK body tasked with addressing communications security.

The End User Devices Security Guidance affects Samsung devices with Android 4.3 and Samsung's enterprise security platform KNOX, which provides enhanced hardware and software protection, device encryption, per-app VPN capability, and a secure app store.

Samsung devices available in the UK that are covered by the guidance include the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4, and Galaxy S5.

Fort KNOX

The move follows previous CESG certification for Samsung devices with Android 4.2.2, US Department of Defence approval for KNOX, and Mobile Device Fundamentals Protection Profile Common Criteria Certification for the Samsung Galaxy range.

"Thanks in part to our industry leading security credentials, Samsung devices with KNOX are already extensively deployed globally across the private sector but now with this significant recognition, government agencies across the UK will be able to adopt Samsung KNOX enabled Galaxy smartphones and tablets setting the scene for other governments to follow," said Injong Rhee, SVP of KNOX Business, IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung.

"CESG's acknowledgment of Samsung KNOX is testament to the high standard of security offered by the Samsung KNOX platform and a further milestone as we work to grow our relationships with government organizations and large corporate enterprises worldwide."