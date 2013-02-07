No Windows Phone 7.8 love for T-Mobile's Lumia 710

Early adopters of Nokia's popular Lumia handsets are finally enjoying their update to Windows Phone 7.8 - unless they happen to be on T-Mobile's network, that is.

TmoNews reported earlier this week that owners of the T-Mobile USA-branded Nokia Lumia 710 will not receive the long-awaited update to Windows Phone 7.8 currently rolling out to users on other networks around the world.

Lumia 710 owners began to fear the worst when Nokia appeared to confirm the news in an email reply to one inquisitive user, although T-Mobile remained curiously silent on the subject until this week.

Although the fourth-placed U.S. carrier isn't ruling out the possibility of further updates down the road, the future now looks grim for Lumia 710 owners stuck with Windows Phone 7.5.

Manual option available

"At this time, the Nokia Lumia 710 will not receive the software update," a T-Mobile spokesperson told TechRadar.

The statement claims the carrier remains "committed to enhancing customers' experience with our devices," including software upgrades aimed at providing "a better experience for our customers."

"We'll share additional information on upgrades for the Nokia Lumia 710 when they are available," it concluded.

Take heart, disappointed Lumia 710 owners: With a little elbow grease (i.e., hacking), the update can still be applied manually - whether T-Mobile likes it or not.