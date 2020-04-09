Staying at home during the current coronavirus outbreak is going to be a bit of a challenge. We’re social creatures by nature and thus staying in contact with friends is baked into our DNA.

So, what do you do when all that stops, and you’re meant to stay at home for your own safety? Some of us are more than capable of adjusting to this, while others may struggle to come up with ways to keep themselves busy.

Which is why now is the perfect time to look at PC gaming, even if you’ve never tried it before. It’s a great way to pass time, and with a massive catalogue of games in every genre, you should easily find a game that matches your taste.

For us, we’ve been using the Omen 15 powered by a 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor as our primary gaming laptop at home. It also doubles as a work PC to fire off quick emails and collaborate on team projects. However, its true potential comes out when we fire it up to play games. The GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card makes easy work of all of our favourite games, giving us smooth framerates and fantastic detailing.

Gaming fits your budget

Whether you want to play the latest blockbuster game titles from the biggest studios or a cute platforming game from an indie studio, there are so many titles to choose from with different price tags.

Should you want to up your gaming skills even more, you can easily invest in additional gear such as a headset, gaming keyboard and mouse, or even stream your games online for others to follow. No matter what game you choose to play, the Omen 15 is more than capable of keeping up with your gaming skills.

The limit is your imagination

Want to sail the oceans as a pirate? Or tackle aliens from an alternate universe? The selection of games available to play is vast, so you’ll find something to keep you interested. Party games are also a great way to keep your family busy, and usually just require an additional game controller, or can even be played with a mobile phone.

You can easily connect the Omen 15 to your TV with the built-in HDMI port to enjoy games on the big screen, so you can engage in some fun competitive gameplay with friends online.

A different way to socialize

One of the best parts about PC gaming is when you’re gaming online. You can invite your friends to join you in games such as World of Warcraft and play through missions together. You’ll also be able to talk to each other via voice chat, so you can catch up on real-life events while exploring an online fantasy realm.

In the UAE, the Omen 15-dh0000ne is available at Sharaf DG and Amazon, while in Saudi Arabia it’s available at Jarir.