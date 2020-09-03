OVHcloud unveils new Hosted Private Cloud range

Canada-based OVHcloud has announced the launch of its new Premier hosting private cloud product line designed for large organizations looking for performance, security and isolation for their data.

The web hosting company was also recently named a “strong performer” in Forrester's recently published “Hosted Private Cloud North America 2020 Wave” report.

With 10 years of expertise in the hosted private cloud business, OVHcloud provides organizations with robust, scalable and highly automated infrastructure that meets professional requirements for operating critical environments and performing intensive workloads. The Group also offers a wide range of certifications for both the financial and healthcare sector.

OVHcloud's new generation of Hosted Private Cloud is the result of close collaboration with its technology partners since it integrates multiple divisions of hardware and software.

Hosted Private Cloud Premier

OVHcloud's Hosted Private Cloud Premier product line will be available to its customers around the world. The new product line features a broader range of seven standard hosts, complemented by three new hyperconverged host references that rely on VMware vSAN technology and range from 48GB to 768GB of RAM.

Storage capacity has received a boost as well and NFS datastores up to 36TB will be available and customers can store data in any of OVHcloud's seven data center locations worldwide. The new Premier product line also provides private and public network access up to 25 Gbps to improve application performance.

Premier customers will have access to a full range of VMware software including vCenter, vSphere version 6.7, vSAN and NSX. At the same time, Hosted Private Cloud Premier integrates Vmware's vRealize Operations brick at no additional cost to facilitate access to infrastructure monitoring and capacity planning.

CEO of OVHcloud Michel Paulin provided further details on the company's new Hosted Private Cloud range in a press release, saying:

"This launch paves the way for a new era of the Hosted Private Cloud, as well as the diversification of virtualization solutions. Our ambition is to provide efficient, simple and accessible solutions that allow the right balance between price, performance, security, sovereignty and predictability of costs."