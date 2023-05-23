One of the best Xbox controllers is getting a budget follow-up later this year

French manufacturer Nacon will be adding another controller to its repertoire when it launches the Evol-X gamepad later this year.

The Nacon Evol-X, according to the official press release, will be "building on the expertise gained with the Revolution X," a pad that features in our best Xbox controllers guide. The Designed for Xbox Evol-X will launch sometime in September 2023.

The Evol-X is also being positioned as a cheaper alternative to the Revolution X. It'll come in at a retail price of €34.99. Regional pricing is yet to be confirmed, but that works out to roughly $37.99 / £30.99 / AU$56.99. If you're after a budget gamepad for Xbox Series X|S, then, the Evol-X looks to be one to keep an eye on.

As a budget gamepad, the Evol-X sits in the same bracket as other solid options, like the HyperX Clutch Gladiate, PowerA Fusion Pro 3 and, for PC gamers, the phenomenal GameSir T4 Kaleid. It'll be interesting to see how the Evol-X fares in such a competitive budget space.

Color me impressed

In terms of features, the Evol-X is a wired only controller, much like its predecessor. However, a 3-meter USB-C cable should be long enough for most gaming setups. Textured grips on the pad and triggers should allow for comfortable, non-slip gaming. Lastly, large face buttons and two rear paddle buttons give increased accessibility and customization.

Another area where the Evol-X stands out is multiple colorways. Much like the official Xbox wireless controller, numerous color themes will be available, though they'll likely be a touch more expensive than the standard white or black finishes.

There's lovely metallic red and blue options, and a couple of camo variants. But I'm an especially big fan of the translucent theme. As a lover of see-through hardware, that's certainly the one I'll be buying.