Ofcom names former BT convergence chief as new CTO

BT and EE alumnus Mansoor Hanif is Ofcom’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), replacing the long-serving Steve Unger who left the regulator in June.

Hanif’s new remit will be to ensure Ofcom’s work is informed by the latest developments in network technology, a position for which he is well-qualified for.

He was most recently head of convergence at BT, having previously served as EE’s director of radio where he was responsible for the integration of the T-Mobile and Orange networks. He left BT earlier this year.

Ofcom CTO

“The industries Ofcom regulates are evolving at an unprecedented rate – this dynamism is driven by technological innovation,” he said. “I’m particularly excited to join Ofcom at this pivotal point when ultrafast broadband, 5G mobile and the Internet of Things are converging to transform communications and increase productivity across all industries.

“My priority will be to help Ofcom accelerate the growth of world-class, secure and universal communications services across the UK – underpinned by the most creative and innovative technology."

“I am delighted to appoint Mansoor as Ofcom’s Chief Technology Officer, where he will bring extensive, specialist knowledge and experience,” added Ofcom CEO Sharon White.

“This important role helps to ensure our work is informed by current and emerging technology, and that our regulation works effectively in the digital age. As we take an increased role in cyber security, this is more important than ever.”

Hanif’s appointment, even in a technical role, is intriguing given the ongoing search for a replacement for Gavin Patterson as BT CEO. The suggestion is that BT investors want a less fraught relationship with Ofcom having spent the past few years sparring with the regulator.

Reports have claimed that BT has even approached former Ofcom CEO Lord Carter about the possibility of succeeding Patterson in a move that would add strength to that theory.

Hanif has also been a member of the UK5G advisory board, experience that will be key as the UK continues its path to 5G.