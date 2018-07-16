Nintendo Switch deals are set to be better than ever from 12PM today

We've had a sneak peek at some of the Nintendo Switch deals going live later today for Amazon Prime Day, and we can confirm you're going to want to check them out if you've been considering buying the console.

Two deals are set to go live at 12PM BST, but we can't share pricing news of each until each goes live.

First is a deal for the Nintendo Switch in Neon colours with Super Mario Odyssey and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller all in one bundle. Separately that'd normally cost you around £375, but this deal is much better than that.

The second deal features the brand new Super Mario Tennis Aces game, the console in Neon colours and a spare Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller as well.

Both of these deals will be going live at 12PM BST when Amazon Prime Day kicks off officially, but each is a lightning deal though so you'll have to act fast to be able to grab whichever one you want as it's each is sure to sell out fast.

You'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime or use the free 30 day trial to the service to be able to access the deal, so prepare your account ready to buy as quickly as possible later today.