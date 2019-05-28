Mobile Power 50 2019 - 20 -11 revealed

With just days to go until the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 , we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2019 Mobile Power 50 .

Powered by TechRadar Pro as part of the Mobile Industry Awards, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

All members of our Power 50 have met our criteria of influencing beyond their existing roles in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serving as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade.

Below is the release of positions 20 - 11 as we continue to count down to our the 2019 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 6th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2019.

Congratulations to:

11. Gerry McQuade, CEO, BT Enterprise

12. Ettienne Brandt, CCO, EE

13. Shadi Haliwell, CMO, Three

14. Phill Sheppard, Director of Network Strategy, Three

15. Scott Petty, CTO, Vodafone

16. Brendan O'Reilly, CTO, O2

17. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

18. Alan Ritchie, COO, Retail Carphone

19. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

20. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, UK CBG, Huawei

They join those already nominated in the Power 50 2019:

21. Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile

22. Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2

23. James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung UK and Ireland

24. Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions UK & Ireland, Tech Data

25. Paul Bryan, MD Mobile & IT, Exertis

26. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, Alcatel

27. Richard Baxendale, Managing Director (Mobile), AO World PLC

28. Pierre Coppin, Head of Marketing, Sky Mobile

29. Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director, Exertis

30. Amanda Lambert, People and Customer Director, Three UK

31. Jon Shaw, Head of UK Consumer Sales Operations, Vodafone UK

32. Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group

33. Anurag Khilnani, Head, Wireless (Mobile, Wearables, Accessories), Amazon UK

34. Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices, Products & Partnerships – Consumer, EE

35. Magnus McDonald, Director of Product & Category Management, O2

36. Andrew Wilson, Mobile Buying Director, Dixons Carphone

37. Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland, HMD Global

38. Bond Zhang, Country Manager – UK, Honor

39. Kate Beaumont, Director Product, Services & Commercial Strategy, Samsung

40. Jim Michel, Group Managing Director, Redeem UK

41. Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK

42. Phil Lander, European B2B Director, Samsung

43. Sunny Metha, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics, Google

44. Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

45. Terry O’Brien, Wholesale CEO, Daisy Group

46. Jason Smith, Country Head UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communications

47. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

48. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom

49. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

50. Paul Sisson, MD, A1 Comms Group

To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here

The 2019 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK