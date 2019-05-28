Mobile Power 50 2019 - 20 -11 revealed

With just days to go until the Mobile Industry Awards 2019, we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2019 Mobile Power 50.
Powered by TechRadar Pro as part of the Mobile Industry Awards, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
All members of our Power 50 have met our criteria of influencing beyond their existing roles in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serving as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade.
Below is the release of positions 20 - 11 as we continue to count down to our the 2019 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 6th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2019.
Congratulations to:
11. Gerry McQuade, CEO, BT Enterprise
12. Ettienne Brandt, CCO, EE
13. Shadi Haliwell, CMO, Three
14. Phill Sheppard, Director of Network Strategy, Three
15. Scott Petty, CTO, Vodafone
16. Brendan O'Reilly, CTO, O2
17. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
18. Alan Ritchie, COO, Retail Carphone
19. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2
20. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, UK CBG, Huawei
They join those already nominated in the Power 50 2019:
21. Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile
22. Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2
23. James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung UK and Ireland
24. Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions UK & Ireland, Tech Data
25. Paul Bryan, MD Mobile & IT, Exertis
26. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, Alcatel
27. Richard Baxendale, Managing Director (Mobile), AO World PLC
28. Pierre Coppin, Head of Marketing, Sky Mobile
29. Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director, Exertis
30. Amanda Lambert, People and Customer Director, Three UK
31. Jon Shaw, Head of UK Consumer Sales Operations, Vodafone UK
32. Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group
33. Anurag Khilnani, Head, Wireless (Mobile, Wearables, Accessories), Amazon UK
34. Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices, Products & Partnerships – Consumer, EE
35. Magnus McDonald, Director of Product & Category Management, O2
36. Andrew Wilson, Mobile Buying Director, Dixons Carphone
37. Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland, HMD Global
38. Bond Zhang, Country Manager – UK, Honor
39. Kate Beaumont, Director Product, Services & Commercial Strategy, Samsung
40. Jim Michel, Group Managing Director, Redeem UK
41. Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK
42. Phil Lander, European B2B Director, Samsung
43. Sunny Metha, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics, Google
44. Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar
45. Terry O’Brien, Wholesale CEO, Daisy Group
46. Jason Smith, Country Head UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communications
47. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group
48. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom
49. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive
50. Paul Sisson, MD, A1 Comms Group
- To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here
The 2019 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.
Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
- For more information on the Mobile Power 50, or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards 2019, visit the awards site here.