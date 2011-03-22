Apple sues Amazon as its Appstore opens

Amazon has launched its Android Appstore – but much of the talk has been about Apple suing the online retailer over the name rather than the arrival of Angry Birds Rio.

According to US sources, the Appstore is now available, although TechRadar has found links to the store are redirecting back to the Amazon.com homepage at the current time.

The store will offer users of Google's Android mobile operating system a host of apps, including an exclusive on Angry Birds Rio (for a time).

Un-appy

However, Apple is far from happy that Amazon has chose the moniker Appstore, which it considers is too closed to the App Store term it uses and is currently fighting to keep its trademark on against Microsoft.

According to newswire Bloomberg a complaint has been issued by the Cupertino-based giant.

"Amazon has begun improperly using Apple's App Store mark in connection with Amazon's mobile-software developer program," Apple said in the complaint.

The company had previously asked Amazon to not use the term for its sale of mobile applications.

Via Engadget, Bloomberg