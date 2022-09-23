Mobile Industry Awards 2022: ZAGG wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Audio player loading…

Congratulations to ZAGG, which has won the Accessory Manufacturer of the Year prize at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

The Accessory Manufacturer of the Year category recognised the companies that are helping customers get the most out of their mobile device, whether it’s a case, a charger or something completely different.

This category also recognised the accessory manufacturer that has best leveraged its product portfolio, market position and partner relationships to execute its strategy and provide customers with the best additions for their smartphones.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Juice Global Limited

Samsung

ZAGG

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase exciting products that have captivated customers and partners

Highlight innovation in design and features

Offer a balanced range of products

Demonstrate market leading execution of sales and marketing

Show how you have been a reliable partner for trade buyers in terms of forecasting, finance, returns and aftercare

Why ZAGG won

ZAGG picked up our top accessory prize for the second year in a row thanks to its bold innovation and an impressive range of products across a wide number of handsets.

Congratulations to ZAGG and to the rest of our 2022 finalists!