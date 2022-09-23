Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Smart Sound Connect wins 5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)

Audio player loading…

Smart Sound Connect was named winner of the 5G Innovation of the Year (product/service) award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

This category was introduced last year to reflect the growing importance of next-generation networks to businesses and consumers. As 5G continues to become a mainstream technology, it will transform the way we live, work and play.

Accordingly, the award seeks to recognise companies in the mobile industry that are doing truly exciting things in the 5G world.

Our 2022 finalists were:

5GEE Home Router

Smart Sound Connect

Vodafone Open RAN powered by Samsung’s Virtualized RA

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Explain your 5G project and demonstrate clear innovation in the field

Elaborate why 5G technology is essential for your product or service

Illustrate how your project solves a business need in the telecoms, business, or mobile industry

How close is your project to commercial reality and what is the market potential for the service?

Why Smart Sound Connect won

The speed, reliability and capabilities of 5G will unleash a wave of innovative applications and use cases that were previously impossible or impractical using previous generations of mobility.

Smart Sound Connect created the world's first marine-focused 5G testbed, using Vodafone and Nokia's technology to gather ocean data for testing and research.

It was a great example of how 5G will improve society and the benefits of next generation network technology and our judges were suitably impressed.

Congratulations to Smart Sound Connect and to all our finalists and we cannot wait to see what this category will deliver in the future.