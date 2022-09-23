Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Audio player loading…

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.

This award recognises the accessory manufacturer which best utilised its products, market position and relationships to drive its overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Oppo

Samsung

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding impact in the retail community

Showcase outstanding impact in call centres

Highlight innovation in marketing, education and training

Show exceptional results and significant stand out for the manufacturer

Highlight adaptability to changing market conditions

Give examples of high impact launch campaigns with excellent ROI

Execute a strategy reflecting the manufacturer’s brand image

Why Oppo won

The judges were impressed by Oppo's dedication and enthusiasm to getting its products out into the crowded UK mobile space, reflected in the company's impressive growth over the past 12 months.

Oppo's team also won praise for their comprehensive training offerings, and going the extra mile when it comes to retailer support across the board.

Congratulations to Oppo for its win!