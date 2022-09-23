Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Doji wins Start-Up of the Year

Audio player loading…

Doji has won the award for Start-Up of the Year, sponsored by Sky Mobile, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

Early stage companies have the agility and freedom to be creative, act decisively and seize opportunities, identifying gaps in the market and deliver real innovation.

This category looked to reward the nation’s top start-up talent, with our winner demonstrating fantastic innovation, great business acumen, as well as strong financials to ensure they are ready for a successful future.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Doji

Gizmo2go

Preloved Tech

The Techout

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about the market size you have launched into

Showcase a clear, innovative business idea backed by a sound business and marketing plan

Showcase an on-target business and financial performance to date, and a healthy forward order book

Why Doji won

With consumers and businesses now more focused on sustainability than ever before, Doji’s mobile marketplace offering was a worthy winner.

Congratulations to Doji and to our 2022 finalists!