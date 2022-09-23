Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution

Audio player loading…

Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem.

This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising the company that has prospered during an incredibly difficult period for businesses everywhere.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Exertis

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service within your business

Highlight business and technical innovation and outline your portfolio of services and solutions

Demonstrate strong financial performance, ideally through your most recent financial results

Provide evidence of adaptability to changing market conditions or client requirements and demonstrate any efforts to diversify your service portfolio accordingly

Demonstrate how you have developed new business opportunities

Elaborate how your workplace culture and workforce helps you achieve success

Why Digital Wholesale Solutions won

Digital Wholesale Solutions edged a highly competitive two-way battle for its focus on strong customer service and innovation.

its range of products and commitment to satisfying the needs of its customers impressed our judges who delighted to recognise the company's role in serving the industry.

Congratulations to Digital Wholesale Solutions on winning the award and to our finalist Exertis.