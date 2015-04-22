HP revamps its lineup of Pavilion and Envy convertibles and notebooks

HP wants you to go back to school in style in 2016. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based computer manufacturer has unveiled its latest lineup of Pavilion notebooks and convertibles, as well as an updated Envy x360.

The new 11- and 13-inch Pavilion x360s convertibles feature a three-spiral hinge designed to provide better transition from tablet to laptop mode. The 11-inch version will come in natural silver, sunset red, violet purple and minty green, while the 13-inch version will come in only natural silver and sunset red.

Although the 13-inch Pavilion x360s comes in fewer colors, it will pack more under the hood than its 11-inch sister. The 13-incher will feature a full HD screen and up to 10 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, as opposed to the 11-inch model, which will only pack an HD screen and eight hours and 45 minutes of battery life, according to HP. Other differences between the two models include the 11-inch model's fanless Core M processor compared with the 13-inch model's more powerful Intel Core i3 and i5 processors.

TechRadar had a generally favorable view of last year's HP Pavilion x360s. However, we felt the 3 hour and 37 minutes of battery life on the 11-inch model, as well as a generally unimpressive Intel Celeron N2820 processor, were lacking. It appears HP has addressed these concerns.

Both models will be available in the US on May 13 starting at $409.99 for the 11-inch model and $529 for the 13-inch model.

HP Pavilion notebooks

The new HP Pavilion notebooks are ideal for customers who like to mix and match. The notebook comes in 14, 15 and 17-inch models. You can customize all Pavilion notebooks with HD or Full HD, touch or non-touchscreen displays. You can also choose between AMD's sixth generation A-Series or fifth generation Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. Not to mention the option to go with AMD Radeon or NVidia graphics processors.

The 14, 15, and 17 inch HP Pavilions get up to eight hours and 15 minutes, seven hours and 30 minutes, and six hours and 15 minutes of battery life, respectively, according to HP.

TechRadar was generally unimpressed with the late 2013 15-inch HP Pavilion. We felt it wasn't strong, powerful, or sexy enough. By offering so many different configurations, HP appears ready to meet whatever need you might have for a medium-budget notebook.

The 14, 15 and 17-inch notebooks will be available in the US on May 13 starting at $549.

HP Envy x360

The latest version of the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch convertible comes in multiple configurations. You can purchase an HD or full HD model, with Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. HP says the new model can last up to 8 hours and 45 minutes, or about 105 minutes longer than last year's model. HP also says it weighs almost a pound less than the previous version. Like the HP Pavilion x360s models, the HP Envy x360 supports a full-sized HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0.

The Envy will be available on May 13 in the US for The HP ENVY x360 is expected to be available in the United States on June 21, 2015 starting at $679.99.