Asus Eee 'Seashell' 1008HA gets reviewed

If you hold it to your ear you can hear the sea...possibly

Asus' Eee PC Seashell has only just been given its UK price of £379, but What Laptop have already got their greedy mitts on a sample, and it's fair to say that they are impressed.

The Eee PC Seashell weighs in at just over 1kg, has a 10 inch screen and a capacious 160Gig hard drive, but it is the 'Seashell' design that most catches our fellow Future Publishing site's expert eye.

"The most amazing thing about the Seashell 1008HA is the design, taking its moniker from the rounded, clamshell like style," says What Laptop's hands-on review. "Measuring just 27mm at its deepest point, and getting considerably thinner towards the front of the chassis, you'll hardly noticethe1008HA Seashell in your bag, further helped by a weight of just over 1kg.

"The 10-inch screen is a joy to use. It features an average resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels, but images appear perfectly crisp, and the colour reproduction is flawless. That said, the glossy Super-TFT coating can make it difficult to see in the brightest conditions, with reflections proving problematic."

Any port in a storm

Although the reviewer is less impressed with the two USB ports and the lack of a TV-out, the summation suggests that this is a netbook that you can be a little excited about.

"Overall, the Eee PC Seashell 1008HA is a compelling proposition. Its biggest fault is a lack of ports, but the quality, comfort and excellent mobility make it a great choice for those seeking a mid-range netbook," the review concludes.

The Asus Eee PC Seashell 1008HA will go onsale in the coming month in the UK.

Via What Laptop